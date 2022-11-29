Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,831 new cases, 113 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down again this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,831 new cases of COVID and 113 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,262 cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s 1,276 average.

State totals now sit at 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 894 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 857 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 6.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,52820989.2
Eaton County27,344413107.9
Ingham County65,58081285.2
Jackson County41,446583120.5
Shiawassee County17,02722857.3

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

Latest News

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It's the second leading...
Your Health: A new treatment for breast cancer
1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It's the second leading...
Your Health: Treating breast cancer
Up to 70% of all adults may have thyroid nodules at one point in their lives.
Your Health: Treating thyroid nodules
Up to 70% of all adults may have thyroid nodules at one point in their lives.
Your Health: Treating thyroid nodules