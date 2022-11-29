Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,831 new cases, 113 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down again this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,831 new cases of COVID and 113 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,262 cases per day, a slight decrease from last week’s 1,276 average.

State totals now sit at 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 894 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 857 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 6.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,528 209 89.2 Eaton County 27,344 413 107.9 Ingham County 65,580 812 85.2 Jackson County 41,446 583 120.5 Shiawassee County 17,027 228 57.3

