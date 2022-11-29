Charlotte nurse receives award after comforting an autistic child

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton Hospital recognized a highly skilled nurse with its first-ever DAISY Award after she comforted an autistic child uneasy about undergoing surgery.

DAISY Award honoree, Surgery Nurse Emily Bradford, RN received a nomination from a family member of a patient for showing compassion and attentiveness to the autistic child. The award highlights Bradford’s compassionate care, outstanding nursing skills, and always putting patients first.

“Emily exudes patience, understanding and empathy with every patient she cares for,” said Sparrow Eaton Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Tiffany Friar, DNP, MBA, RN. “She is joyful and reliable and her team genuinely adores working alongside her. We are incredibly lucky to have nurses like Emily on our local team.”

Bradford, who has worked at Sparrow Eaton since 2016 received certificates, a DAISY pin, a bouquet of daises, and a beautiful stone sculpture known as “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists in Zimbabwe.

DAISY Awards are presented two times annually and Sparrow Eaton Hospital encourages people who want to thank a nurse for the care they received or in honor of the care a loved one received to nominate them for the award.

You can nominate a nurse and find more information by visiting www.sparrow.org/patient-resources/daisy-award.

