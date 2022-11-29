Big Ten Honor For Baringer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer Tuesday was named the Big Ten punter of the year. Baringer, a senior, averaged 49 yards per punt, longest in the nation. He is also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award which goes to the nation’s top punter. The all Big Ten defense was announced Tuesday and linebacker Cal Haladay, a second teamer, was honored, but no Spartans made the first team. The all Big Ten offense will be announced on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.