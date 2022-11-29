Big Ten Honor For Baringer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer Tuesday was named the Big Ten punter of the year. Baringer, a senior, averaged 49 yards per punt, longest in the nation. He is also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award which goes to the nation’s top punter. The all Big Ten defense was announced Tuesday and linebacker Cal Haladay, a second teamer, was honored, but no Spartans made the first team. The all Big Ten offense will be announced on Wednesday.

