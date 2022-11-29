5 City of Jackson parks are ‘merry and bright’ thanks to a local parks non-profit

People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson installs lights in...
People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson installs lights in Kiwanis Park.(People for the Parks and Trails)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Betsy Butterfield Park, Elnora Moorman Plaza, Ganson Street Park, Austin Blair Park, and Kiwanis Park.

Volunteers installed lights with the permission of the Parks and Recreation Department throughout Nov., with the displays turning on after Thanksgiving Day.

PPT collaborated with the Kiwanis Club of Jackson to put up lights and holiday decor at Kiwanis Park off N. Elm Avenue.

The non-profit is focused on improving Jackson’s parks and trails through volunteering, fundraising, and advocacy.

“We thank everyone who has helped make such a positive project happen for the community,” said PPT President Aaron Dimick. “These lights add a lot of holiday cheer to our neighborhoods and shows everyone that Jackson is a welcoming community that cares about our public spaces.”

People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in...
People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Ganson Street Park.(People for the Parks and Trails)
People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in...
People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Betsy Butterfield Park.(People for the Parks and Trails)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Jackson Police need help identifying this person
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a deadly carbon monoxide incident on Nov. 28, 2022.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk for a warmer Tuesday - but...
Now Desk: Warmer Tuesday, MSU fined, and Biden in Bay City
Rain, Wind and Snow Next 24 Hours
Emily Bradford, RN (fifth from left), is honored as Sparrow Eaton Hospital’s first-ever DAISY...
Charlotte nurse receives award after comforting an autistic child
Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of the Oxford shooting