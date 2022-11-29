5 City of Jackson parks are ‘merry and bright’ thanks to a local parks non-profit

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Betsy Butterfield Park, Elnora Moorman Plaza, Ganson Street Park, Austin Blair Park, and Kiwanis Park.

Volunteers installed lights with the permission of the Parks and Recreation Department throughout Nov., with the displays turning on after Thanksgiving Day.

PPT collaborated with the Kiwanis Club of Jackson to put up lights and holiday decor at Kiwanis Park off N. Elm Avenue.

The non-profit is focused on improving Jackson’s parks and trails through volunteering, fundraising, and advocacy.

“We thank everyone who has helped make such a positive project happen for the community,” said PPT President Aaron Dimick. “These lights add a lot of holiday cheer to our neighborhoods and shows everyone that Jackson is a welcoming community that cares about our public spaces.”

