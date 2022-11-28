What’s better - Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Experts say both

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black Friday used to be the biggest retail day of the year, kicking off the holiday shopping season. But, as more people shop online, Cyber Monday has become a contender for that top spot.

However, Black Friday isn’t going anywhere soon. Here’s why.

Dr. Ayalla Ruvio, economic marketing expert at Michigan State University, said Black Friday gives shoppers something Cyber Monday can never give them.

“Black Friday offers to consumers the added value of the experience which Cyber Monday does not.” said Dr. Ruvio.

Shopper, Kennedy Marsh agrees. “I buy more on Black Friday just because its like there in person and I can like actually know what I’m getting.”

However, Cyber Monday gives shoppers convenience, bringing the store and sales to their couch. That’s why Marsh’s friend Grace Smith said she’s all for Cyber Monday.

“I like don’t go out and shop it’s just easier to cyber Monday shop,” said Smith.

Cyber Monday also is also giving small businesses another chance to get more holiday shoppers.

Michelle Rahl, with the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that didn’t use to be the case. However, now it’s important.

“It’s important to be accessible online to have your online store set up to have those inventories available to customers in your customers in your local community but also nationally and internationally as well,” said Rahl.

Both days bring both the strolling and the scrolling shoppers what they want. That’s why there will always be a need for both, if they can stay as distinct as they have been.

“It depends if retailers would wish to maintain the uniqueness that there is in Black Friday,” said Dr. Ruvio.

So to Black Friday shop or Cyber Monday shop? Depends on who you ask.

