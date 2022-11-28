Western Michigan University fires Tim Lester, head football coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University (WMU) announced Monday that football head coach Tim Lester would not be returning next season.

“Coach Lester is a cherished WMU alumnus who has been a part of some of the most successful football seasons in our history, both as a student-athlete and as a coach,” said Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. “He has represented Bronco Nation with integrity and with class, and he will always be welcomed in Kalamazoo and in our campus community. I am thankful for our year working together and will be rooting him on in his future successes.”

Lester has been head coach since 2017 and will leave with an overall record of 37-32. He finished the 2022 season with a 5-7 record, according to a WMU news release.

“It has been an honor for me and my family to represent Western Michigan University and be a member of the Kalamazoo Area Community. I am also grateful for the dedicated group of loyal supporters that have been consistently behind our program,” Lester said in a news release. “Most importantly, I am proud of the resolve shown by our players and staff. To each and every one of them that gave their all for this program in the last six years, I love you and will support you in every possible way.”

