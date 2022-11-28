WATCH LIVE: State Board of Canvassers meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will hold an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to certify the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Instead of or in addition to providing live comments, individuals are encouraged to submit their comments in writing to the board at MDOS-Canvassers@Michigan.gov.

