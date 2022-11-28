WATCH LIVE: State Board of Canvassers meeting

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers will hold an in-person meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to certify the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Instead of or in addition to providing live comments, individuals are encouraged to submit their comments in writing to the board at MDOS-Canvassers@Michigan.gov.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
A 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols were seized by Michigan State Police during a Nov. 24, 2022...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

Latest News

Dry Start to the Workweek
An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art...
East Lansing Art Festival applications are open
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week...
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
Western Michigan University fires Tim Lester, head football coach