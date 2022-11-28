WATCH LIVE: Former Oxford school board members hold press conference

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Two former Oxford School Board members will hold a press conference Monday to reveal new facts about the actions of school leaders before and after the Oxford School shooting, which caused the two to resign.

Wednesday will mark one year since the deadly shooting.

More: Oxford Community Schools superintendent Ken Weaver resigns

