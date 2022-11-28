WATCH LIVE: Former Oxford school board members hold press conference

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Two former Oxford School Board members will hold a press conference Monday to reveal new facts about the actions of school leaders before and after the Oxford School shooting, which caused the two to resign.

Wednesday will mark one year since the deadly shooting.

More: Oxford Community Schools superintendent Ken Weaver resigns

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94

Latest News

Over the holiday weekend, K-9 Saro died.
Holland Police K-9 dies unexpectedly due to illness
AG Nessel advises businesses to be cautious of identity theft
Meridian Charter Township Municipal Building
Meridian Township to hold a public hearing for future recreational marijuana zoning
Jackson District Library branch closes for new location