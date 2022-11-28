Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday night on Otto Street.

The incident happened near Cesar Chavez on Otto Street near Oakland and Grand River Avenue. Lansing Police said a man and woman were stabbed. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Officials said that everyone involved knew each other.

News 10 will keep you posted if any charges are filed.

