Shetland Pony Bugsy decides to take a stroll in Meridian Township
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk on Thursday.
Several members of the community stopped and tried to get ahold of the pony.
Officer McConaughy believes that Bugsy was headed for the Turkey Trot but got lost, as stated on the Meridian Township Facebook page.
The pony was safely reunited with its family.
“We appreciate the members of our community that are willing to help when needed. Thank you! said the Meridian Township Police Department.
