Reports: Michigan’s McNamara entering transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Former University of Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports.

McNamara’s decision comes just days after the Wolverines routed Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday 45-23, handing the Buckeyes their first loss on the season and the first time the Wolverines won at their rival’s home field since 2000.

That game is being called the J.J. McCarthy Breakout Game by many, as the quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Jim Harbaugh’s team bested their rival by more than three scores and remain undefeated on the season.

Following a knee injury, McNamara was replaced by McCarthy as starting quarterback for the 2022 season. In an Instagram post, McNamara said he had been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of the 2021 season. After suffering another serious knee injury this season, he had the goal to get back on the field as soon as possible but was unable to heal properly.

McNamara led Michigan to a memorable 2021 season that resulted in an 11-1 regular season record, a win over Ohio State, and a Big Ten title. He originally committed to Notre Dame before committing to Michigan. McNamara saw no action in his first year in which Shea Patterson was the starter for the Wolverines. In 2020, he played in four of 10 games after replacing starter Joe Milton III.

