MSU Hockey Moves Up in Polls

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey moves up from 17th to 13th in this week’s national poll. The Spartans have a 10-4-1 season record after a sweep this past week end of two games at Miami of Ohio, 5-3 and 4-0. The Spartans host Big Ten leader Minnesota this Friday and Saturday night. The Gophers lead the Spartans by one point in the Big Ten standings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Latest News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Fined By Big Ten Conference
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Reports: Michigan’s McNamara entering transfer portal