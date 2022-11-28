MSU Hockey Moves Up in Polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey moves up from 17th to 13th in this week’s national poll. The Spartans have a 10-4-1 season record after a sweep this past week end of two games at Miami of Ohio, 5-3 and 4-0. The Spartans host Big Ten leader Minnesota this Friday and Saturday night. The Gophers lead the Spartans by one point in the Big Ten standings.

