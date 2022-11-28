MSU Fined By Big Ten Conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Monday fined Michigan State $100,000 for the role of eight of its players in the aftermath of the Michigan game, October 29th in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Michigan received a reprimand for its role with added safety required in the tunnel area for future games. MSU’s eight players are reinstated with the exception of cornerback Khary Crump who is suspended for the first eight games next season. He is also facing criminal felony charges for his alleged role in using his helmet in contact with a Michigan player in the tunnel. Michigan State says it abides by the Conference’s mandates.

