MSU Fined By Big Ten Conference

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Monday fined Michigan State $100,000 for the role of eight of its players in the aftermath of the Michigan game, October 29th in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Michigan received a reprimand for its role with added safety required in the tunnel area for future games. MSU’s eight players are reinstated with the exception of cornerback Khary Crump who is suspended for the first eight games next season. He is also facing criminal felony charges for his alleged role in using his helmet in contact with a Michigan player in the tunnel. Michigan State says it abides by the Conference’s mandates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Latest News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Moves Up in Polls
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Reports: Michigan’s McNamara entering transfer portal