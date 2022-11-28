MSU Basketball: Men top Portland, Women fall to Oregon

It was an up and down weekend at Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Or. (WILX) - Michigan State Men’s and Women’s basketball wrapped up their weekends in Portland Sunday.

The Men’s team won in a close match with the Portland Pilots, the host team, who beat Villanova on Saturday.

The Spartans trailed by eight at the half and by as much as 10 in the second half.

All five MSU Starters scored in double digits; Tyson Walker led all Spartans with 16 points.

Pierre Brooks scored 15, and was 4-4 from 3-point range.

MSU goes 2-1 on the weekend.

-

On the Women’s side, The Spartans came back from down 17 to tie the game with seven minutes left, but fell 86-78 to Oregon.

Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 28 points.

The Spartans lost both games in Portland.

Next, the Men’s team takes on Notre Dame in South Bend, while the Women face Georgia Tech at home on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols were seized by Michigan State Police during a Nov. 24, 2022...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie

Latest News

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with...
MSU’s Jayden Reed declares for NFL Draft
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
St. Cyr, Dorwart Power Shutout of Miami, 4-0
Penn State head coach James Franklin greets Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker following an...
Spartans Fall at No. 11 Penn State, 35-16