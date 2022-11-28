MSU Basketball: Men top Portland, Women fall to Oregon

PORTLAND, Or. (WILX) - Michigan State Men’s and Women’s basketball wrapped up their weekends in Portland Sunday.

The Men’s team won in a close match with the Portland Pilots, the host team, who beat Villanova on Saturday.

The Spartans trailed by eight at the half and by as much as 10 in the second half.

All five MSU Starters scored in double digits; Tyson Walker led all Spartans with 16 points.

Pierre Brooks scored 15, and was 4-4 from 3-point range.

MSU goes 2-1 on the weekend.

-

On the Women’s side, The Spartans came back from down 17 to tie the game with seven minutes left, but fell 86-78 to Oregon.

Kamaria McDaniel led all scorers with 28 points.

The Spartans lost both games in Portland.

Next, the Men’s team takes on Notre Dame in South Bend, while the Women face Georgia Tech at home on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.