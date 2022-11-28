MSP to join Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) will join troopers from the Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police in a coordinated enforcement operation on I-94 freeway in Indiana and Illinois. The MSP’s participation in these joint initiatives aims to increase safety on Michigan roads.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

Michigan’s operation is called “Eyes on 94″ and seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and drive towards zero deaths along the I-94 freeway.

This multi-state effort will take place on Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2022.

Officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which are most likely to contribute to a crash during this initiative. Those violations include distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, and failure to slow down or move over.

Multi-state commercial vehicle enforcement initiatives allow neighboring states to align their resources to collectively focus attention on safety concerns involving interstate traffic.

