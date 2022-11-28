Michigan State Police warn of increased internet crime during Cyber Monday

It can take seconds for a scammer to steal your banking and personal information.
It can take seconds for a scammer to steal your banking and personal information.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyber Monday serves as a holiday for many across the nation who are looking to get the best deal on a gift.

The Michigan State Police says it sees an increase in internet-related crime during the week of Cyber Monday. Something as simple as clicking an unsecured link can mean your identity or card information is in the hands of a criminal.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio says identity theft or card fraud can take months to correct.

“There are people that will go years trying to repair the damage done by a stolen identity,” Giannunzio said. “If you can be really safe by not giving out personal information to people, you don’t know. If you are questioning it don’t do it.”

For more internet shopping safety tips visit the IRS website.

