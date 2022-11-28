Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 in connection with a postgame altercation in Ann Arbor in October.

Related: Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident

The fine comes after the Big Ten Conference “thoroughly reviewed” a postgame brawl after the rivalry game.

Additionally, the conference found the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, which requires the host team to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

The conference determined that MSU players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young have served a “sufficient suspension” and will be allowed to play again.

The full statement from the Big Ten can be read here.

Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/umIzUDuDma — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 28, 2022

Stay with WILX as this story develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.