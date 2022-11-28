Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated

The fine comes after the Big Ten Conference “thoroughly reviewed” a postgame brawl after the rivalry game.
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 in connection with a postgame altercation in Ann Arbor in October.

Additionally, the conference found the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, which requires the host team to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.

The conference determined that MSU players Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young have served a “sufficient suspension” and will be allowed to play again.

