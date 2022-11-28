Michigan Preparing For Big Ten Title Game

Big Ten Conference
Big Ten Conference(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is listed anywhere from a 16 to 17 point favorite to defeat Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten title game. Coverage on Fox begins at 8pm. It is Purdue’s first visit to the final matchup. Purdue has an 8-4 record and three straight wins. Michigan is 12-0 and seeking its second straight Big Ten title. The teams did not meet during the regular season. Michigan has a 24-2 record since the beginning of last season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Latest News

Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Moves Up in Polls