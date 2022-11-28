Michigan Preparing For Big Ten Title Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is listed anywhere from a 16 to 17 point favorite to defeat Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten title game. Coverage on Fox begins at 8pm. It is Purdue’s first visit to the final matchup. Purdue has an 8-4 record and three straight wins. Michigan is 12-0 and seeking its second straight Big Ten title. The teams did not meet during the regular season. Michigan has a 24-2 record since the beginning of last season.

