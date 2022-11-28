Michigan-based company Wright & Filippis announces past data breach

((KWTX))
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan-based company Wright & Filippis announced they were the victim of a ransomware attack in January.

The company said its security detected and terminated the ransomware shortly after it was executed. In May, Wright & Filippis found that the attack may have affected health information or personally identifiable information. “We have found no evidence that your information was misused,” the company said in a statement.

Unauthorized accessibility may have taken place during the incident giving access to certain files that contained the name, date of birth, patient number, social security number, financial account number, and/or health insurance information. This involved patients and staff members.

“As with any data incident, we recommend that you remain vigilant and consider taking steps to avoid identity theft, obtain additional information, and protect your personal information,” said the company. “Common passwords or passwords you may be using on multiple accounts should be updated to new complex passwords for added security.”

People affected will be offered identity theft protections through IDX who are the data breach and recovery service experts.

The identity protection services will include a minimum of one year of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed ID theft recovery services.

Affected patients or staff can contact IDX with any questions by calling 833-875-0798 or visiting their website while using the Enrollment Code provided in their notification letter.

The deadline to enroll is Feb. 18, 2023.

