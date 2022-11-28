Meridian Township to hold a public hearing for future recreational marijuana zoning

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Residents voice their thoughts on the future of recreational marijuana in the township of Meridian in December.

The Meridian Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. During the meeting, the Planning Commission will take the recommendations of residents into consideration when they send the finalized proposal to the township board.

News 10 spoke with Treasurer Phil Deschaine and he said that the Board will work on a timeline for the ordinance to create recreational marijuana stores in Meridian Twp and drafting the ordinance will most likely happen in 2023.

The medical marijuana ordinance took a year to draft in 2019. Treasurer Deschaine does not think it will take as long this time, most likely several months.

