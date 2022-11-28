Meijer to give out $1M in donations to midwestern food banks

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks across the midwestern US are expected to receive a portion of a $1 million donation from Meijer.

The donations are coming from the “Simply Give” hunger relief program which has been helping food banks since 2018. About $34,000 will go to stock shelves at food banks across the Greater Lansing area. The rest will be split among more than 250 food pantries in the midwest.

The hunger relief program has raised $76 million for food banks and pantries since its start in November 2008.

