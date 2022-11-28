MDHHS hosting baby fairs for new, expecting parents

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be hosting three virtual baby fairs for new or expecting parents in December.

Families will have the opportunity to learn about available resources and important health and safety information. They will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to program experts at these events.

The events are free of charge and occur on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The following MDHHS programs are participating in this event:

Newborn Screening

Michigan BioTrust for Health

Infant Safe Sleep

Women, Infants & Children

Immunizations

Early Hearing Detection and Intervention

Birth Defects Education and Outreach

State Breastfeeding Initiative

Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

Vital Records

Michigan Home Visiting Initiative

Maternal Infant Health Program

Children’s Special Health Care Services

Eat Safe Fish

Unintentional Injury Prevention

Oral Health Program

Participants can register for one of these sessions online.

For questions related to the events or to request baby fair resource materials, please contact Kristen Thompson at thompsonk23@michigan.gov or by calling 517-284-4992.

