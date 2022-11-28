MDHHS asks for EMS Workforce grant applications

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued for grants to provide funding for the training of Michigan Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an RFP for EMS Workforce grant applications to provide funding for training programs. The main point of the program is to train people in emergency medical services and to help address a shortage of paramedics in Michigan. The program will also increase accessible EMS paramedic educational programs.

Officials said that grant applicants should be currently licensed by municipal or private EMS agencies.

MDHHS expects to award around $9 million with a max of $350,000 for a single applicant. The award period begins Feb. 1, 2023, and ends Sept. 30, 2023.

All grant applications need to be submitted through the EGrAMS program by Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.

A conference is expected to be held to discuss the funding and will provide instructions on using their system. It will be held on Thursday beginning at 1:30 p.m.

