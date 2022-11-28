Jackson Police need help identifying this person

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police need help to identify this person seen at a Home Depot.

The Jackson Police Department is asking people to help identify this person. In the pictures, they are wearing a dark gray hat with a light gray long-sleeve shirt.

People who have any information are encouraged to contact Officer Morgan at 517-788-4100

News 10 will update you when more information is released.

