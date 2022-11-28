Jackson District Library branch closes for new location

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A branch of the Jackson District Library was closed on Monday.

Staff closed the Spring Arbor Branch for work to move to a new building. The Spring Arbor Senior Center was purchased by officials from the Jackson District Library for $400,000. The library said it will allow for more material and more meeting spaces in the new building. The senior center is located on Star Road near Warner Elementary School.

The library director Sara Tackett said they have been looking for a way to expand.

“The Spring Arbor Branch of JDL is one that has always had high foot traffic, and a number of local community organizations use the space for programs and events,” Tackett said. “We’ve looked for options to expand at this location for years, and we’re excited to be able to open up the larger location soon.”

Equipment will be moved to the new building in December and January. People who need to return materials can still do so by using the drop box at their old building.

The new location is expected to open in January of 2023.

