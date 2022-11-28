Jackson Catholic School to host vendor and craft show

(KOSA)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season has arrived, and you can shop for great gifts in Jackson County.

St. John’s School will be hosting a vendor and craft show.

Shoppers can expect to find a variety of independent vendors and items that are exclusively handmade.

The event will take place pm Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 405 E. North Street, Jackson.

Event organizers ask that shoppers use the North Street entrance for entry to the show. Admission is $2.

More information can be found on their Facebook page here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
A 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols were seized by Michigan State Police during a Nov. 24, 2022...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

Latest News

The Sober in Lansing group all have different reasons to celebrate sobriety, including health...
‘It’s okay to party without alcohol,’ says Sober in Lansing group
Jennifer Gruesbeck
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Reading at Book Cottage Jackson
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
A slice of apple pie from the Thanksgiving meal at Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing on...
Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal