Jackson Catholic School to host vendor and craft show

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season has arrived, and you can shop for great gifts in Jackson County.

St. John’s School will be hosting a vendor and craft show.

Shoppers can expect to find a variety of independent vendors and items that are exclusively handmade.

The event will take place pm Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 405 E. North Street, Jackson.

Event organizers ask that shoppers use the North Street entrance for entry to the show. Admission is $2.

More information can be found on their Facebook page here.

