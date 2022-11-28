Jackson Catholic School to host vendor and craft show
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season has arrived, and you can shop for great gifts in Jackson County.
St. John’s School will be hosting a vendor and craft show.
Shoppers can expect to find a variety of independent vendors and items that are exclusively handmade.
The event will take place pm Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 405 E. North Street, Jackson.
Event organizers ask that shoppers use the North Street entrance for entry to the show. Admission is $2.
More information can be found on their Facebook page here.
