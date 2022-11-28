‘It’s okay to party without alcohol,’ says Sober in Lansing group

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The night before Thanksgiving, or as some refer to the busiest bar night of the year brings together a group in Lansing who says it’s okay to party without alcohol. This group celebrates sobriety.

The Sober in Lansing group all have different reasons to celebrate sobriety, including health recovery and religion just to name a few.

News 10 spoke with Alyssa Turcsak, a member of Sober in Lansing about why the night before Thanksgiving is so important to her.

“One of the most important parts about changing your relationship with a substance is finding connections with other people who have had similar experiences,” said Turcsak. “And so whether that is through recovery like myself...I am a person in recovery...or people who are just changing their relationship because they realize alcohol is no longer serving them.”

Sober in Lansing is part of a national movement called Sober in The City. It helps people across the United States change their relationship with alcohol and stop substance abuse.

