How to avoid Cyber Monday scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Millions of people are expected to spend Monday shopping online for those gifts they couldn’t find in the stores over the weekend.

While you’re looking for those Cyber Monday deals, experts suggest that you should also be looking for scammers.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), people between 18 and 24 are at a higher risk because of social media ad scams.

“Make sure you know where you are buying it from. Far too often we see people who identify something they want while they are scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, and they click buy on to a website they never used before and then they go back after they paid for it and they realize that this was a scam, all these people sent in their money and didn’t get what they ordered,” said Troy Baker, BBB.

The BBB also recommends using a credit card, so you have the option to dispute charges and pay attention to your bank statements.

