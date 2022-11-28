Holland Police K-9 dies unexpectedly due to illness

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Holland Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that a police dog unexpectedly died from a sudden illness.

Over the holiday weekend, K-9 Saro died. Officer Jeremy Schoen has been Saro’s handler since 2014 according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Officer Schoen noticed Saro becoming quite ill and after consulting with a local veterinarian, Saro was taken to a local animal hospital.

The post continues to say that his condition was dire and he passed surrounded by those who loved him most.

“Saro had been an incredible police K9, always wanted to work and was a valuable member of the Holland DPS. He was also a K9 who would let kids pull on his ears, hug and pet him during school visits or other events. He will be missed,” HDPS said in their Facebook post.

On Monday, a brief ceremony for staff members was held by the police department.

