Hanover-Horton Elementary represents Michigan with State Ornament

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Jackson County was one of 58 schools in the US to design an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park.

Students across the country designed an individual ornament for it to be placed on 58 small Christmas Trees that surround the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. The trees represent states, territories, and schools.

Fourth graders at Hanover-Horton Elementary School designed this ornament that is representing Michigan. According to the school, the ornament was inspired by nature and the things that they love about living in Michigan.

(WILX)

During World War II, ornaments were not purchased for the national tree due to wartime restrictions. Students then donated ornaments that would supplement the use of reused ornaments from previous years.

2,600 students participated in The America Celebrates ornament program in 2022.

The program is an annual event in which students in elementary, middle, and high schools participate. It is a collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation (NPF).

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.