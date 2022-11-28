Free shuttle service on New Year’s Eve for the City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Free shuttle service between downtown Jackson and select Jackson County Hotels will be available this New Year’s Eve providing a safe alternative to driving on one of the biggest celebration nights of the year.

Experience Jackson coordinated Bus with Us to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve option for those celebrating in the Jackson area. Many downtown restaurants and bars will be open, along with special events to mark the turn of the calendar.

“We’re proud to make the connection between Downtown Jackson and our hotels,” said Rachel Buchanan, Marketing and Development Manager of Experience Jackson. “There are so many great restaurants and businesses to support downtown, and this makes it easy and safer to do so while you celebrate”.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) busses will carry passengers along two routes between 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 at no charge for rides.

Pickups and drop-offs will follow a continuous system between downtown Jackson and area hotels, with downtown stops falling every 30 minutes from the front of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson’s building, at 134 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson.

More information including the bus schedule, participating hotels, and connections to downtown Jackson events can be found by visiting www.experiencejackson.com/BusWithUs.

