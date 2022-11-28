First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong storm system moving east along the U.S./Canada border will bring gusty winds to our area and big swings in the temperatures. Today with winds out of the south warmer air moves our way with temperatures climbing into the low 50s by late afternoon. The storm pushes a cold front through Mid-Michigan early Wednesday morning and temperatures tumble into the low 30s Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts this afternoon ahead of the storm will be near 30 MPH. Wind gusts close to 40 MPH will be possible tonight and Wednesday. Today we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight plan on rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Wednesday a few snow showers are possible with little in the way of accumulation. This same storm system and the cold front associated with it will bring severe weather later today into tonight for the Southeastern United States.

After the mid-week storm we should get back into some sunshine Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures return to the 40s for Friday and the weekend. As of Tuesday morning Friday and the weekend look to be dry.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2022

Average High: 41º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867

Jackson Record High: 65º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

