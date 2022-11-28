East Lansing Art Festival applications are open

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists are invited to apply to the 2023 East Lansing Art Festival (ELAF).

This will be the 60th year of the festival and there will be a full line-up of performers throughout the two days of the event.

According to the press release, there are typically 180 to 200 artists at the festival each year with an artist demonstration area full of interactive and learning experiences.

The ELAF is a separate event from the MSU Craft Fair. However, two separate events choose to coordinate and have events on the same days!

The early bird deadline is Nov. 30 with a jury fee of $25. After the deadline, the jury fee will increase.

Applications are due by January 31. The ELAF will take place on May 20 through May 21.

More information about the application can be found by visiting their website.

