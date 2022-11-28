East Lansing Art Festival applications are open

An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art...
An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art Festival.(East Lansing Art Festival)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists are invited to apply to the 2023 East Lansing Art Festival (ELAF).

This will be the 60th year of the festival and there will be a full line-up of performers throughout the two days of the event.

According to the press release, there are typically 180 to 200 artists at the festival each year with an artist demonstration area full of interactive and learning experiences.

The ELAF is a separate event from the MSU Craft Fair. However, two separate events choose to coordinate and have events on the same days!

The early bird deadline is Nov. 30 with a jury fee of $25. After the deadline, the jury fee will increase.

Applications are due by January 31. The ELAF will take place on May 20 through May 21.

More information about the application can be found by visiting their website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
A 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols were seized by Michigan State Police during a Nov. 24, 2022...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

Latest News

Dry Start to the Workweek
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week...
Now Desk: Previewing a first alert for mid-week storms
Western Michigan University fires Tim Lester, head football coach
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94