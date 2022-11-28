Chase in Calhoun County ends in rollover crash on railroad tracks

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A brief chase in Calhoun County ended in a rollover crash Sunday night.

According to authorities, the pursuit began shortly after 9 p.m. when Calhoun County deputies recognized a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Battle Creek, was an active parole absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the vehicle fled southeast on Upton Avenue before striking a guardrail on Fountain Street, which caused the vehicle to roll over onto railroad tracks.

Railroad authorities were contacted to stop all trains in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase lasted for about two minutes.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel and was taken to a hospital for their injuries. He is expected to be OK. He is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for an active parole absconder warrant, fleeing and eluding and driving with an expired license.

