Chase in Calhoun County ends in rollover crash on railroad tracks

Pursuit lasted roughly two minutes.
A 44-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested following a Nov. 27, 2022 pursuit with Calhoun...
A 44-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested following a Nov. 27, 2022 pursuit with Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A brief chase in Calhoun County ended in a rollover crash Sunday night.

According to authorities, the pursuit began shortly after 9 p.m. when Calhoun County deputies recognized a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Battle Creek, was an active parole absconder from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the vehicle fled southeast on Upton Avenue before striking a guardrail on Fountain Street, which caused the vehicle to roll over onto railroad tracks.

Railroad authorities were contacted to stop all trains in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase lasted for about two minutes.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel and was taken to a hospital for their injuries. He is expected to be OK. He is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for an active parole absconder warrant, fleeing and eluding and driving with an expired license.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Latest News

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Former Oxford school board members speak on actions that led to their resignation
Michigan election generic
November election unanimously certified by State Board of Canvassers in raucous meeting
Meijer to give out $1M in donations to midwestern food banks
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated