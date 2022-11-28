Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.

Officials said there was minor damage to the wall and car.

Lansing Fire and Rescue along with the Lansing Police Department were at the scene.

