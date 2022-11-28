Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered his name in the transfer portal. McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title and a 12-2 record last season and is a co captain on this year’s team. But he lost his starting job to J. J. McCarthy and he was injured in game three against U Conn and never returned. McNamara underwent knee surgery last week. It is unknown when he may end up for next fall and whether he will be fully healthy to rehab any time soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
Michigan State Police car
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Stabbing in Lansing leaves two people in the hospital
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Moves Up in Polls
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Fined By Big Ten Conference
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Michigan State to be fined $100K for tunnel brawl, 6 players reinstated
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Reports: Michigan’s McNamara entering transfer portal