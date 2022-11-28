Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has entered his name in the transfer portal. McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title and a 12-2 record last season and is a co captain on this year’s team. But he lost his starting job to J. J. McCarthy and he was injured in game three against U Conn and never returned. McNamara underwent knee surgery last week. It is unknown when he may end up for next fall and whether he will be fully healthy to rehab any time soon.

