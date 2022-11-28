AG Nessel advises businesses to be cautious of identity theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel shared information on how businesses can protect themselves from identity theft.

AG Nessel reminded businesses on Small Business Saturday about the risks and steps to take against business identity theft. According to experts, it can happen to any business regardless of size. Meanwhile larger businesses maintain larger bank account balances and credit card limits, making it more profitable for criminals.

Identity thieves do not have to work hard to get information in the digital world.

The state website said, “there are different forms of business identity theft to look out for:

Financial Fraud - hijacking a business through fraudulent filings. Here thieves open new lines of credit, loans, or credit cards in the business’s name and file fraudulent uniform commercial code (UCC) financial statements.

Web Defacement - impersonating a business with a fake website. In this instance, thieves manipulate a business’s website to redirect traffic to another website and steal customer data.

Trademark Ransom - imitating an existing business by obtaining a similar mailing address. Here thieves register a business’s name or logo as an official trademark and demand a ransom to release them from the trademark.

Tax Fraud - masquerading as a business by using a federal employer identification number, this includes filing fraudulent returns using tax subsidies and obtaining refunds through the federal or state governments.

In some cases, thieves will create an LLC with a similar name or the same name as a business and register it in another state. They then reroute company payments and mailings to the fraudulent LLC address. This results in large financial losses and security issues.”

The Michigan website also lists things you can do if you believe your business is a victim of identity theft.

“Tell your bank, credit card providers, and other creditors that you may be a business identity theft victim and ask if they have received any recent or unusual charges or orders from someone claiming to be doing business in your name. Request copies of documents or emails that were used by the thieves to fraudulently open or access your accounts.

Confirm your business filings with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office are current and correct.

Notify local and/or state law enforcement officials.

Talk to your business insurer and an attorney about your legal remedies.

Equifax, Report the issue to the small business credit reporting agencies of Dun & Bradstreet Experian ; and ask about placing fraud alerts on your business’ bank and merchant accounts – Dunn & Bradstreet offers free support to a business whose identity has been stolen.

Notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if you believe that your Employer Identification Number has been used fraudulently and respond to any notices from the IRS.

Contact Attorney General’s Michigan Identity Theft Support Team (MITS) .”

