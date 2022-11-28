25 Michigan will be selected to help run a Detroit Pistons game day

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan kids can now enter to fourth annual #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes.

The winners will have an opportunity to go behind the scenes of a Pistons Game Day. Each winner will also receive a Kids Day t-shirt, participate in a pre-game event at Little Caesars Arena with lunch and a Hopper meet-and-greet, and receive four complimentary game tickets for their family.

“Blue Cross is proud to partner with the Detroit Pistons on this exciting opportunity for Michigan kids,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Our goal for the #MIKidsCan campaign is to engage children and families in unique ways to build healthy habits, like good nutrition and physical activity, into their daily lifestyles. We are excited to join the Detroit Pistons in giving 25 kids the chance to win this special experience in January.”

Parents can enter their kids in the sweepstakes now through December 25 by visiting the NBA website here.

