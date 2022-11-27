Wrapping presents for charity in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - If you need your holiday gifts wrapped while helping a good cause, a group in Mid-Michigan wants to help.

‘Give a Kid a Christmas Project’ set up its gift-wrapping station once again on Sunday. People can drop off any gift they want to be wrapped at Tri-County Real Estate on Bridge Street in Dimondale from Nov. 27 until Christmas Day.

Background: Struggling couple raises money for Christmas charity

People can also donate whatever they want for the wrapping.

Organizer Mark Logusz was let go from his job during the pandemic in 2020. He said during a trip to Costco, his wife had an idea.

“She kind of said out of nowhere, what if we wrapped gifts? And so we said yes let’s do that. So we checked out of Costco and bought as many of the gift-wrapping items that they had there,” said Logusz. “Came back and kind of spun this thing up in two weeks, that was three years ago. So now the community asks us to keep doing it so we keep doing it.”

This was the 3rd year for the gift-wrapping station in Dimondale.

