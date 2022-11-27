St. Cyr, Dorwart Power Shutout of Miami, 4-0

OXFORD, Ohio. (MSU Athletics) - Freshman Karsen Dorwart had a natural hat trick and goaltender Dylan St. Cyr had 39 saves as the No. 16/16 Michigan State hockey team scored a 4-0 win at Miami on Saturday to complete a non-conference weekend sweep.

The Spartans (11-4-1) had their fourth weekend sweep of the season and pull within one win of their 2021-22 total of 12 victories. MSU has won seven of its last eight games, the lone loss in that stretch a 4-3 setback last Friday at No. 6 Penn State.

Dorwart scored the first three goals of the game for the visiting Spartans, turning a 1-0 lead in the first intermission into a 3-0 lead after two, and Russell added a fourth goal for MSU in the third period. St. Cyr had 12 saves in the first and third periods and 15 in the middle frame for his 10th victory of the season and 12th career shutout.

The Spartans return to Big Ten play next weekend, hosting Minnesota in a battle of the top two teams in the Conference standings. The No. 2 Golden Gophers and MSU face off at 6:30 pm on Friday in the first game of the series, and 6 pm in game two Saturday. Both games will air live on Big Ten Network.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.