MSU’s Jayden Reed declares for NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Senior Wide Receiver Jayden Reed announced Sunday he’s leaving East Lansing for the NFL Draft.

In his post on Instagram, Reed took time to thank his family as well as coaches and teammates.

Reed will forgo his final season at Michigan State. He’ll also participate in the Senior Bowl.

Reed was expected to leave for the draft last season, but came back to East Lansing to play with Payton Thorne, his high school teammate.

Reed missed a game and a half after hurting his back on a bench after falling out of bounds, but caught five touchdown passes throughout the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.