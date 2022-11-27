MSU’s Jayden Reed declares for NFL Draft

Reed will forgo his final season at Michigan State
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with...
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Miami with Michigan State wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(Doug Murray | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Senior Wide Receiver Jayden Reed announced Sunday he’s leaving East Lansing for the NFL Draft.

In his post on Instagram, Reed took time to thank his family as well as coaches and teammates.

Reed will forgo his final season at Michigan State. He’ll also participate in the Senior Bowl.

Reed was expected to leave for the draft last season, but came back to East Lansing to play with Payton Thorne, his high school teammate.

Reed missed a game and a half after hurting his back on a bench after falling out of bounds, but caught five touchdown passes throughout the season.

