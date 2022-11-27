Jackson Lumen Christi uses big fourth quarter to claim twelfth state title

DETROIT - (WILX) - Herb Brogan’s Jackson Lumen Christi Titans have been counted out before.

After their first 0-3 start in 52 years, trailing 12-0 late into the game of Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game was nothing.

“We’ve just been relentless all year,” Lumen Christi tailback Derrick Walker said. “We’ve been doubted and not too many people believed in us. We never gave up and I knew we would come back. I just knew it. That’s why I told my team that we’re not just done until the clock hits zero.”

Senior quarterback Joe Lathers put the Titans on his shoulders all afternoon, touting the rock 21 times for 115 yards and a touchdown to cut the Gladiator lead to just five early in the fourth quarter.

On top of that, Lathers went 9-for-15 through the air for 99 yards.

Lathers racked up 214 all-purpose yards for the Titans, including a late six-play, 49-yard drive before Walker capped it off with a two-yard rushing TD to give Lumen a late 15-12 lead.

“It’s amazing. I mean, this is what we’ve been working for since the summer,” Lathers said. “We’ve been doing this all year long, all summer, all spring, everything. This is what we’ve been working for all year long. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The Titans defense put forth an impressive effort against a Gladiators offense that put up 42 on them back in Week 2.

Lumen Christi’s defense put the game on ice as Alex Pastoriza picked off Wyatt Nausadis to set up the Lathers kneel down in a 15-12 win.

“You know they they put up 40 in a half a number of times this year and our defensive staff did a really, really good job getting their kids prepared,” Brogan said. “It was it just really well done.”

Now with enough championship rings to outfit all 10 fingers on the hands of Brogan, winning is nothing new to him.

Seeing the hard work of his kids get rewarded has been something he never takes for granted.

“To see the tears in the field afterwards too is a joy. That’s one of the things that motivates you to keep doing this thing,” Brogan said. “When when you see kids give that much of themselves, it makes you work that much harder yourself.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.