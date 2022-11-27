Grand Ledge Opera House celebrate ‘Holidays Around the Table’

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday spirit was alive at the Grand Ledge Opera House

On Saturday, the opera house hosted its annual Holidays Around the Table event. The main goal was to raise money for the opera house as well as for the Grand Ledge Food Bank. Tables were decorated with festive materials by community members, with themes ranging from Thanksgiving, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years.

This event was also a part of Small Business Saturday.

Kathy Fitzpatrick, one of the volunteer coordinators of the event, said that the opera house is a place for the community.

”Well, it is an event that anyone can come to. Families, grandparents with their grandchildren, somebody looking for something to do to support small business Saturday.

The donations will help the food bank throughout the holiday season.

