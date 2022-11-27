First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain of Sunday is gone, but the clouds may be stubborn to break open across the area today. Overall plan on a mostly cloudy day and if we are lucky a few peeks at the sun may pop-up from time to time. Temperatures are not expected to move much today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Tonight under mostly cloudy skies lows drop back to the low 30s.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day and you will notice a breeze through the day. Ahead of our next storm system a southerly wind will push temperatures into the low 50s by late Tuesday. Rain showers return for Tuesday night and wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible. Temperatures will hold steady near 50º Tuesday night. A cold front moves through the area Wednesday morning and temperatures will drop back into the 30s Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers Wednesday morning will switch over to snowflakes by lunch time before ending. Snow accumulation is not expected Wednesday. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are expected Wednesday. Thursday should be a dry day, but cold with high temperatures in the 30s.

Friday through the weekend will be rather quiet across the area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Friday and Saturday. Sunday should be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday through Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 28, 2022

Average High: 42º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 71° 1905

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1891

Jackson Record High: 69º 1905

Jackson Record Low: 4º 1955

