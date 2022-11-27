Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex.

There were several activities for kids between the ages of 2 and 12.

Christopher Plakut is one of the trainers at the Lansing Center on Saturday. He said the kids really get involved with the shows.

”The kids educate me on what’s going on. If I say a dinosaur name wrong, they’re right on there to remind me of what the real name is. Their expressions keep me going, that is why I love my job. I’ve been doing this for three years now for a reason, cause the kids and their excitement of it is amazing.”

Families will be able to see these dinosaurs until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

