Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex.

There were several activities for kids between the ages of 2 and 12.

Christopher Plakut is one of the trainers at the Lansing Center on Saturday. He said the kids really get involved with the shows.

”The kids educate me on what’s going on. If I say a dinosaur name wrong, they’re right on there to remind me of what the real name is. Their expressions keep me going, that is why I love my job. I’ve been doing this for three years now for a reason, cause the kids and their excitement of it is amazing.”

Families will be able to see these dinosaurs until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols were seized by Michigan State Police during a Nov. 24, 2022...
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
University of Michigan
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
Michiganders return to stores for Black Friday deals

Latest News

Rain returns to the forecast Sunday
No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
Mid-Michigan celebrates Small Business Saturday