Mid-Michigan celebrates Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last Saturday of November is called Small Business Saturday. It is a way to promote shop[ping at small businesses during the busiest shopping period around Thanksgiving.

The holiday was started by the American Express credit card brand to promote shoppers to go out on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to small businesses.

Businesses across Mid-Michigan celebrated from Meridian Township to Grass Lake.

‘Bonus Bucks’ are being offered to the Meridian Township area, a gift card program that provides shoppers bonus funding with an additional gift card when they purchase a gift card from a participating business. You can find participating businesses on the township’s website. The program will go from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, to Dec. 23 while supplies last.

In Grass Lake, South Lake Street was closed down for a celebration of Small Business Saturday. Selected artists and good makers including soaps, ceramics, candles, jewelry, and collage.

