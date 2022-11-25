‘We’re making memories’ - Michigan families hunt for perfect Christmas Tree

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Next to Santa himself, a Christmas Tree might be the most recognized symbol of the winter holiday season.

Mid-Michigan families went shopping Friday to pick their choice of tree.

Finding the perfect Christmas tree for a 9-foot ceiling is a challenge the Barlage family faced Friday. Tyler Barlage came to Peacock Road Family Farm with his wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren to search for a friendly fir.

“We always enjoy coming out with the family and cutting down the tree. It’s a tradition,” Tyler Barlage said. “It started with our kids, my sister and her family when her kids when were little, now those kids are all grown up and we enjoy this time with our grandkids.”

“I look back and I say, ‘I wonder what family this tree is going to be at,’” said Peacock Road Family Farm owner Ed Carpenter. “Because it’s the most important day of the year and the most happiest is Christmas.”

It didn’t take long for Barlage to find the perfect try.

“We were actually quite surprised,” Tyler Barlage said. “Last year it took us, a good half hour, 40 minutes before we found what we wanted, but this year we got off the wagon, started walking and - boom - right there it was.”

Barlage found his family a Fraser fir and he said it was worth the trip to the farm.

“Sometimes it seems tempting to try and get an artificial tree,” Barlage said. “You don’t have all the hassle, but in the end, it’s always worth it because we’re with family, we’re making memories and we enjoy that time together.”

The Peacock Road Family Farm is open until 7:30 p.m. through the weekend. The full hours can be seen on its website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.