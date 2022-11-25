Michiganders return to stores for Black Friday deals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year.

Whether they’re holiday shopping or just saving with deals, millions of people are expected to make trips to stores to save money.

“I was the first one here,” said Lori Mathews. “I’m going to Walmart, Target, Meijer, all over. We might even go up to Frankenmuth to the outlet mall.”

Shoppers woke up before the sun to score on some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday.

“We come to Menards first, we go to Bob Evans for breakfast,” said Barb Pasch. “Then we will do Bed Bath and Beyond and Joannes and wherever we feel like going.”

Pasch said the ads for stores were a little disappointing this year - especially from increased costs - but getting Black Friday deals isn’t just about the discounted price, you also need to make sure your item is in stock.

Luckily, when it comes to supply, Menards General Manager Josh Leppek said there are

“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” Leppek said. “Anything from socks to fireplaces, gaming chairs, recliners - a little bit of everything this year.”

While some shoppers chose to save money on holiday gifts, other shoppers were finding deals to help a good deed.

“Today we’re purchasing for our Christmas free store that helps about 150 families in the Lansing area,” said Tracie Baise, with Homeless Angels. “It’s also going to help the homeless shelters in Lansing and Owosso.”

Baise is the director Homeless Angels’ Lansing Campus. For them, Black Friday is where they can stock up on gloves, blankets and personal hygiene items to give to the homeless populations in Mid-Michigan.

“We have to maximize every dollar that we get,” Baise said. “So Black Friday sales are where we’re at. Four in the morning, we’re up every black Friday and we’re here.”

Some stores will continue their Black Friday deals into next week while supplies last.

The next big shopping days are Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.