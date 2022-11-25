Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m.
Police said they seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 automatic pistol and a .22 pistol.
The driver was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving without insurance and transportation or possession of alcohol or intoxicants in an open container.
Read next:
- Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday
- Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend
- 2 troopers injured by an intoxicated driver in Montcalm County
- Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.