Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop

By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said they seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 automatic pistol and a .22 pistol.

The driver was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving without insurance and transportation or possession of alcohol or intoxicants in an open container.

