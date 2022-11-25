Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said they seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a .32 automatic pistol and a .22 pistol.

The driver was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving without insurance and transportation or possession of alcohol or intoxicants in an open container.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.