Lansing River Trail to see closures, detours starting Monday due to bridge repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stretches of the Lansing River Trail will see closures starting Monday due to some bridge repair projects.

There will be two detours for the closure between Riverfront Drive and Kalamazoo Street.

The southbound ADA detour directs people east on the Riverfront Drive sidewalk, south on the Cedar Street sidewalk, west on the Michigan Avenue sidewalk and then south on Museum Drive back to the River Trail. The northbound ADA detour is the same directions but reversed.

The alternate detour, which is not ADA accessible due to a lack of ramps, uses the tunnel under the Lansing Center.

This stretch of the River Trail is expected to have intermittent closures until Sept. 9, 2023. More information on this closure can be found on the city of Lansing’s official website here.

(WILX)

The second stretch of the River Trail closed Monday is between Beech Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Westbound people will be detoured north on Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Hazel Street and south on Beech Street back to the trail.

Eastbound people will be detoured north on Beech Street, east on Hazel Street and south on Pennsylvania back to the trail.

This closure is expected to last until Dec. 1. More information on this closure can be found on the city of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.